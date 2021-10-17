Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) Short Interest Update

Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the September 15th total of 22,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
RAM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,817. Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.88.
Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A Company Profile
