Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$44.00 to C$49.00. The stock traded as high as C$49.00 and last traded at C$47.83, with a volume of 271196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.50.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ATZ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.50.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$700,948.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.71.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$350.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Company Profile (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

