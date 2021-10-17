Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Receives Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATZ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.28. Aritzia has a one year low of C$19.44 and a one year high of C$48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.71.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$350.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

