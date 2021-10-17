Armstrong World Industries’ (AWI) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their sell rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $102.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AWI. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.00.

NYSE:AWI traded up $2.74 on Friday, reaching $98.42. The stock had a trading volume of 288,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $113.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

