Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $13,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $162.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.95 and a twelve month high of $164.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.92.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

