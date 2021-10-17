Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Up 37.8% in September

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the September 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 26.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 179,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,360,000 after buying an additional 31,144 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.88. The stock had a trading volume of 846,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,266. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.95 and a 12 month high of $164.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

