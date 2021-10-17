Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Trading Up 2.8%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH)’s share price was up 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $8.82. Approximately 190,768 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,488% from the average daily volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77.

About Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.