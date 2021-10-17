Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Short Interest Update

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 249.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ascom to a “hold” rating and set a $16.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Ascom stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Ascom has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $13.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75.

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. It offers Digistat suite, a patient data management software system; Unite Messaging Suite that delivers intelligent integration, advanced messaging, and system management; teleCARE IP that provides end to end messaging, emergency call, and wander management for active seniors; and Telligence, a patient response system delivers relevant information at the point of care and throughout the care process.

