Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.23. Ashford shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 12,115 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ashford from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Ashford alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $57.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.63.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 15.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AINC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ashford by 66.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ashford by 43.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ashford in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ashford in the second quarter worth about $216,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.