Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.23. Ashford shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 12,115 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ashford from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.
The firm has a market cap of $57.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AINC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ashford by 66.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ashford by 43.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ashford in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ashford in the second quarter worth about $216,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ashford Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
