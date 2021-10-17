AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a £100 ($130.65) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,601.54 ($125.44).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,499.80 ($84.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,081 ($118.64). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,547.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,195.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The firm has a market cap of £136.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 95.64%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.