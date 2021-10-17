Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APR.UN. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.20 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

APR.UN traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.25. The company had a trading volume of 22,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$517.63 million and a PE ratio of 6.57. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$9.63 and a 12-month high of C$13.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

