Avalanche Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $12.43 billion and approximately $383.63 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $56.42 or 0.00092914 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.33 or 0.00389168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012804 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00035973 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009226 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 391,128,419 coins and its circulating supply is 220,286,577 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.