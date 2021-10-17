AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $242.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. AvalonBay Communities traded as high as $233.77 and last traded at $233.27, with a volume of 397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.39.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.56.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,639,577,000 after buying an additional 134,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,140,000 after purchasing an additional 438,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,768,000 after buying an additional 234,970 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after buying an additional 2,297,565 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after buying an additional 64,224 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.39 and its 200-day moving average is $213.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 73.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

