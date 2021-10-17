AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $242.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. AvalonBay Communities traded as high as $233.77 and last traded at $233.27, with a volume of 397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.39.
AVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.56.
In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.39 and its 200-day moving average is $213.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 73.19%.
About AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
