Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Get Avaya alerts:

AVYA stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Avaya has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Avaya by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 70,009 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avaya by 702.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 72,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Avaya by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avaya by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Avaya by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 541,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 78,318 shares in the last quarter.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.