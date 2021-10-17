Axa S.A. Raises Stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.33% of The Marcus worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $589.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $92.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The Marcus Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

