Axa S.A. Sells 1,698 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 483,288 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,414,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,495,000 after acquiring an additional 395,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,659,000 after acquiring an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,952,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,128,000 after purchasing an additional 874,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.91.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

