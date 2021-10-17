Axa S.A. Sells 17,484 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 31.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,484 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Greif were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEF. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greif by 294.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greif by 157.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

