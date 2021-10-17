Axa S.A. Sells 26,800 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of Echo Global Logistics worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $691,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after buying an additional 123,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECHO. Barrington Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens lowered Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

