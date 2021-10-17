AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the September 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AXT by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,202,000 after acquiring an additional 107,677 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in AXT by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,229,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,481,000 after acquiring an additional 906,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AXT by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 31,711 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AXT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AXT by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.28 million, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 2.24. AXT has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AXT will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

