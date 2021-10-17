B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

ETON has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Eton Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

ETON opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market cap of $128.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 104,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $598,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 526,793 shares of company stock worth $3,002,106. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 33,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 861,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 150,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 49,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,342,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $831,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

