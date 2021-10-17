Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.45

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.45 and traded as high as $17.41. Banco Macro shares last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 252,586 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $334.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Macro S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

