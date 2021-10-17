Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives $5.26 Average PT from Brokerages

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.26.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKNIY shares. UBS Group set a $5.06 target price on Bankinter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. AlphaValue raised Bankinter to a “buy” rating and set a $5.06 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays set a $5.06 price target on Bankinter and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $5.06 price objective on Bankinter and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.06 price objective on Bankinter and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

BKNIY stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $9.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.2154 dividend. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Bankinter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,250.00%.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

