Barclays Raises First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $215.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price raised by Barclays from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.42.

Shares of FRC opened at $210.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $122.73 and a one year high of $212.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.04.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,668,000 after acquiring an additional 39,108 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,784,000 after acquiring an additional 41,941 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

