Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DNLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,660 ($21.69).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,361.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,401.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 19.98. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,599 ($20.89).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Laura Carr sold 9,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($18.58), for a total transaction of £134,393.22 ($175,585.60).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

