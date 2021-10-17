Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWG. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price objective on shares of NatWest Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NatWest Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.50. NatWest Group has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth $5,176,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 1,586.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 598,618 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,830,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 504,675 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

