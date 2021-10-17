BASIC (BASIC) Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BASIC has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a market capitalization of $60.79 million and $689,690.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00043515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.67 or 0.00208142 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00092255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

