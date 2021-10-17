Basso Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,214 Shares of Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.21% of Petra Acquisition worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Petra Acquisition by 1,103.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Petra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Petra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Petra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

PAIC opened at $10.11 on Friday. Petra Acquisition, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

