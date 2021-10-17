Basso Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,769 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Ramius Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 156,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,895,000.

Shares of ACAHU opened at $9.90 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

