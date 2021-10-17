Basso Capital Management L.P. Makes New $353,000 Investment in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTAC. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $166,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $245,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,352,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,865,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTAC opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $11.18.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

