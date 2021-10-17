Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) vs. BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Financial Comparison

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) and Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioCardia and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $140,000.00 353.09 -$15.00 million ($1.48) -1.98 Bavarian Nordic A/S $283.79 million 10.15 $42.52 million $0.26 57.65

Bavarian Nordic A/S has higher revenue and earnings than BioCardia. BioCardia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bavarian Nordic A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BioCardia has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BioCardia and Bavarian Nordic A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -6,816.92% -92.43% -69.55% Bavarian Nordic A/S -37.43% -11.68% -6.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.2% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of BioCardia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bavarian Nordic A/S beats BioCardia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer. Its products include IMVAMUNE for Ebola, HPV, HBV, and HIV diseases. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark.

