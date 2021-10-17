Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BTE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.46.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$3.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.16.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$442.35 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr bought 15,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,142,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,605,039.08. Also, Director Mark Bly acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,353 shares in the company, valued at C$859,012.65.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

