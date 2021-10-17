Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.90 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report sales of $4.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.85 billion. Becton, Dickinson and reported sales of $4.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $20.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.97 billion to $20.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $19.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.33.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.16. 1,281,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,424. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $226.15 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.