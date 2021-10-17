Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Position Reduced by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,352 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 138,265 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $16,572,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,698 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBY opened at $113.64 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,742 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

