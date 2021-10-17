Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Down to $300.64

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $300.64, but opened at $293.49. Bill.com shares last traded at $295.30, with a volume of 2,964 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BILL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of -253.03 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.18, for a total value of $1,543,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $2,001,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,395 shares of company stock worth $62,402,801 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,657,000 after buying an additional 452,052 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 803.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after buying an additional 116,594 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

