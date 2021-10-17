BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after purchasing an additional 847,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,604,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,039.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 375,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,382,000 after purchasing an additional 363,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $24,752,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

