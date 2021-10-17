Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 89.83%.

NASDAQ BMRA opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a market cap of $69.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of -0.68. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Biomerica in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.