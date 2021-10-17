Bionic Reaches Market Cap of $49,795.62 (BNC)

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. In the last week, Bionic has traded down 45.5% against the dollar. One Bionic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bionic has a total market cap of $49,795.62 and approximately $204.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.16 or 0.00514814 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001022 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $669.76 or 0.01101027 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bionic Profile

Bionic (BNC) is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin . The official website for Bionic is bionic-coin.io . The official message board for Bionic is medium.com/@bioniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

Buying and Selling Bionic

