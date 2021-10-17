BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 952,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,672 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of BlackLine worth $105,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 28.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after buying an additional 46,922 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 52.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 87,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after buying an additional 30,190 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

BL opened at $123.35 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -79.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.59.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $841,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $148,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,579 shares of company stock worth $26,921,281 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

