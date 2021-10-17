BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Increased to $1,035.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $952.93.

BlackRock stock opened at $907.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $895.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $868.29. The stock has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $587.90 and a 12-month high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

