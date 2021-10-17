Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,499 Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 332.3% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 488,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after buying an additional 375,545 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,360,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,890,000 after buying an additional 351,697 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 74.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 615,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,182,000 after buying an additional 262,376 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,663,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,240,000 after buying an additional 187,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at $7,598,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $613,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,536 shares of company stock worth $5,221,542. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SILK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

