Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 5.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 10.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of -1.04. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.32.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). Analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $79,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,728 shares of company stock valued at $330,765 in the last ninety days. 61.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IGM Biosciences Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

