Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Conn’s by 17.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Conn’s by 153.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Conn’s by 1,080.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter worth about $9,483,000. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. Conn’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $376,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

