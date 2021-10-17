Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Camden National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Camden National by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Camden National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Camden National by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Camden National by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAC. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $48.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $44.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

