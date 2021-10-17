Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $350,000 in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:NBR opened at $120.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.08. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61. The firm has a market cap of $994.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.61) by ($1.40). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 49.81% and a negative net margin of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -59.48 EPS for the current year.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

