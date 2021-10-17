Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,510 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,531 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,984 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 692,802 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,422,000 after buying an additional 103,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 72.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 427,242 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $23,695,000 after buying an additional 179,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

LPX opened at $66.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

