Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,254 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Kelly Services worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. Analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.89%.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.