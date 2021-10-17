Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,681 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fossil Group worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 2,167.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 1,030.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,471 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOSL stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $28.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $649.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $410.90 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

