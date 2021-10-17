Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,326 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in CAE were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 147,876.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 139,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,390,000 after buying an additional 21,742 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CAE by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after buying an additional 59,088 shares during the period. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAE opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.70.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

