Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $316,000 in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,971 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 24.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVA shares. UBS Group cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covanta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

