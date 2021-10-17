Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $500,000 Investment in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COLD. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have commented on COLD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

COLD opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -116.77, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.